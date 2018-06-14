App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group E – Team 18 – Costa Rica

Costa Rica earned their spot in the World Cup thanks to claiming one of the automatic spots from the CONCACAF region. Their FIFA ranking is 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group E are: Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland.

Costa Rica earned their spot in the World Cup thanks to claiming one of the automatic spots from the CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) region. Their FIFA ranking is 23. Let’s look at Costa Rica’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Óscar Ramírez

Players:

  1. Keylor Navas - Goalkeeper - 31 years old - 79 caps

  2. Johnny Acosta - Defender - 34 years old - 68 caps

  3. Giancarlo González - Defender - 30 years old - 68 caps

  4. Ian Smith - Defender - 20 years old - 2 caps

  5. Celso Borges - Midfielder - 30 years old - 111 caps

  6. Óscar Duarte - Defender - 29 years old - 38 caps

  7. Christian Bolaños - Midfielder - 34 years old - 79 caps

  8. Bryan Oviedo - Defender - 28 years old - 42 caps

  9. Daniel Colindres - Midfielder - 33 years old - 11 caps

  10. Bryan Ruiz (captain) - Midfielder - 32 years old - 109 caps

  11. Johan Venegas - Forward - 29 years old - 45 caps

  12. Joel Campbell - Forward - 25 years old - 75 caps

  13. Rodney Wallace - Midfielder - 29 years old - 30 caps

  14. Randall Azofeifa - Midfielder - 33 years old - 57 caps

  15. Francisco Calvo - Defender - 25 years old - 36 caps

  16. Cristian Gamboa - Defender - 28 years old - 66 caps

  17. Yeltsin Tejeda - Midfielder - 26 years old - 49 caps

  18. Patrick Pemberton - Goalkeeper - 36 years old - 39 caps

  19. Kendall Waston - Defender - 30 years old - 25 caps

  20. David Guzmán - Midfielder - 28 years old - 41 caps

  21. Marcos Ureña - Forward - 28 years old - 62 caps

  22. Rónald Matarrita - Defender - 23 years old - 22 caps

  23. Leonel Moreira - Goalkeeper - 28 years old - 9 caps
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

