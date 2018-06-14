FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group E – Team 18 – Costa Rica

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group E are: Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland.

Costa Rica earned their spot in the World Cup thanks to claiming one of the automatic spots from the CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) region. Their FIFA ranking is 23. Let’s look at Costa Rica’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Óscar Ramírez