SP Charan on Balasubrahmanyam’s health: He is stable, but continues to be on life support

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son and filmmaker SP Charan posted a video to his Twitter to share an update on his father's health. While Charan sounded vague about his father’s coronavirus test results, he informed that the singer’s health is stable now.

“I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID,” Charan can be heard saying in the video.

However, S.P. Charan neither denied nor accepted that his father has tested negative for COVID-19. "Regardless of whether he is COVID negative or positive, the status is still the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumor-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors,” said Charan.

Charan’s video comes as a response to the confusion triggered by a message shared through his team. “Thanks for Your Continuous Support & Prayers for my father. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative (sic),” read the alleged message by Charan to the media.



Good News : My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has come Negative - #Charan #SPBalasubramanyam@charanproducer @PRO_Priya pic.twitter.com/Vsd48TAidc — SPP Media Communication (@spp_media) August 24, 2020

SP Balasubramanyum was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020 and said that his symptoms were mild. Later on, August 13, as his health deteriorated, he was moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare and put on life support.