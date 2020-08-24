172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sp-charan-on-balasubrahmanyams-health-he-is-stable-but-continues-to-be-on-life-support-5747961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SP Charan on Balasubrahmanyam’s health: He is stable, but continues to be on life support

While SP Charan sounded vague about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s coronavirus test results, he said the singer’s health is stable now.

Moneycontrol News

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son and filmmaker SP Charan posted a video to his Twitter to share an update on his father's health. While Charan sounded vague about his father’s coronavirus test results, he informed that the singer’s health is stable now.

“I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID,” Charan can be heard saying in the video.

However, S.P. Charan neither denied nor accepted that his father has tested negative for COVID-19. "Regardless of whether he is COVID negative or positive, the status is still the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumor-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors,” said Charan. 

Close

Charan’s video comes as a response to the confusion triggered by a message shared through his team. “Thanks for Your Continuous Support & Prayers for my father. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative (sic),” read the alleged message by Charan to the media.

related news

SP Balasubramanyum was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020 and said that his symptoms were mild. Later on, August 13, as his health deteriorated, he was moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare and put on life support.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Covid-19 #SP Balasubrahmanyam #SP Charan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.