App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony's upcoming flagship at MWC 2019: Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4?

Sony may unveil new flagship phone at Mobile World Congress 2019. Check out what we knoe so far

Carlsen Martin
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Mobile World Congress is little over a month away, and smartphone rumours and leaks are flooding the Internet. On diving not too deep into this sea of rumours and leaks, the name Sony seems to pop-up. According to leaks Sony is tipped to launch its new flagship device at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Pictures of Sony’s new flagship called the Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4 (call it what you may) will make likely make its debut at the show. They suggest Sony’s new flagship smartphone will sport an 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The leaked rendered images also didn’t show a notch.

The new Sony flagship is tipped to feature a new imaging solution with a triple camera setup. The phone will likely use the IMX 664 and IMX 500 sensors, the former featuring a 1/1.8-inch sensor and support for 48-megapixel resolution, while the latter boasting a 1/1.7-inch sensor with support for 40-megapixel resolution.

Considering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is touted to be the primary chip for 2019’s Android flagships, Sony’s new flagship will likely run on this SoC. This phone will also be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4 will likely feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, and pre-installed Android 9 Pie.

related news

Sony might not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think smartphone. But Sony is renowned for their no-compromise approach to camera-tech, and their new flagship will certainly adopt the same approach. Sony’s impressive camera-tech combined with the Snapdragon 855’s updated AI and camera chip might just propel this flagship to the top of the DxOMark (A trusted industry standard for camera and lens image quality) score charts.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.