Sony's upcoming flagship at MWC 2019: Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4?

The Mobile World Congress is little over a month away, and smartphone rumours and leaks are flooding the Internet. On diving not too deep into this sea of rumours and leaks, the name Sony seems to pop-up. According to leaks Sony is tipped to launch its new flagship device at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Pictures of Sony’s new flagship called the Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4 (call it what you may) will make likely make its debut at the show. They suggest Sony’s new flagship smartphone will sport an 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The leaked rendered images also didn’t show a notch.

The new Sony flagship is tipped to feature a new imaging solution with a triple camera setup. The phone will likely use the IMX 664 and IMX 500 sensors, the former featuring a 1/1.8-inch sensor and support for 48-megapixel resolution, while the latter boasting a 1/1.7-inch sensor with support for 40-megapixel resolution.

Considering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is touted to be the primary chip for 2019’s Android flagships, Sony’s new flagship will likely run on this SoC. This phone will also be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Xperia N1 or Xperia XZ4 will likely feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, and pre-installed Android 9 Pie.

Sony might not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think smartphone. But Sony is renowned for their no-compromise approach to camera-tech, and their new flagship will certainly adopt the same approach. Sony’s impressive camera-tech combined with the Snapdragon 855’s updated AI and camera chip might just propel this flagship to the top of the DxOMark (A trusted industry standard for camera and lens image quality) score charts.