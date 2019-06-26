App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony files new patent to do away with loading screens altogether

Sony's patent will ensure seamless transition between different environments in the game.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony has revealed several details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a super-fast SSD that significantly minimises load times. However, a recent patent filed by Sony may indicate the company is looking to do away with load times altogether.

Sony first showcased the quick load times of the PS5 in May on a demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The demo Sony showed off featured considerably faster load times than the version of Spider-Man running on the PS4 Pro. The new patented technology is titled; “System and method for dynamically loading game software for smooth gameplay”.

The technology will work by loading data for a new scenario before the actual loading screen appears, bypassing it altogether. The exact description of the patent reads: “A load boundary associated with a game environment is identified. A position of a character in the game environment is then monitored. Instructions corresponding to another game environment are loaded into a memory when the character crosses the load boundary, such that gameplay is not interrupted.”

Close

The core technology of the patent tracks the player’s direction of movement and uses the information to narrow down where and when the player’s going to reach the load screen and load it in the next set of data accordingly. This will ensure a seamless transition between different environments in the game. Eliminating loading screens will greatly benefit open world games.

related news

The patent filed by Sony may not make it to the PlayStation 5, considering the time of its filing. However, players can be sure that the new patent will make it to PS5 Pro or PS 6 consoles. And, while “no loading screens” is not a confirmed feature of the upcoming PS5, here’s what we do know:

  • Super-fast SSD

  • Ray tracing support

  • 8K graphics supports

  • 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate

  • Backwards compatibility with PS4 games

  • Custom 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU

  • Dedicated chip for 3D Audio


India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #gaming #Sony #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.