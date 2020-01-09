App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonam Kapoor vows to never fly British Airways again: Here’s why

The airline has extended an apology to the actor

Jagyaseni Biswas
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor (Image: Wikimedia)
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor (Image: Wikimedia)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor slammed international carrier British Airways on January 9 and vowed to never travel by it again. The celebrity took to her official Twitter handle to narrate her ordeal, tagging the airline in the complaint against their service.

She tweeted that of the three times she travelled by British Airways this month, her luggage was misplaced by them twice.

In the Twitter post, the 34-year-old actress also declared that she would never fly with the airline in future.

Actor Pooja Hegde also agreed with Sonam and wrote that she had faced the same issue last month, but her baggage was couriered to her later.

The British Airways, however, apologized to her immediately and enquired via Twitter if she has completed the procedure to retrieve lost luggage.

To that, the seemingly irked actor replied that while she has completed the procedure, they should work on the “terrible service and terrible mismanagement” that causes inconvenience to the flyers.

The conversation ended with airline extending yet another apology and promising to return her baggage as soon as possible.


First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #British Airways #Sonam Kapoor

