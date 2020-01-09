Sonam Kapoor vows to never fly British Airways again: Here’s why

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor slammed international carrier British Airways on January 9 and vowed to never travel by it again. The celebrity took to her official Twitter handle to narrate her ordeal, tagging the airline in the complaint against their service.

She tweeted that of the three times she travelled by British Airways this month, her luggage was misplaced by them twice.



This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020



Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it’s a regular thing for them to do

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 9, 2020



We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody

— British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020



Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020



We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

In the Twitter post, the 34-year-old actress also declared that she would never fly with the airline in future.Actor Pooja Hegde also agreed with Sonam and wrote that she had faced the same issue last month, but her baggage was couriered to her later.The British Airways, however, apologized to her immediately and enquired via Twitter if she has completed the procedure to retrieve lost luggage.To that, the seemingly irked actor replied that while she has completed the procedure, they should work on the “terrible service and terrible mismanagement” that causes inconvenience to the flyers.The conversation ended with airline extending yet another apology and promising to return her baggage as soon as possible.