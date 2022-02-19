Shivaji Jayanti 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, was born in February 19, 1630. (Image credit: @sarbanandsonwal?Twitter)

Born in 1630, Chhatrapati Shivaji, who founded the Maratha empire, is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership. On his birth anniversary, thousands of tributes poured in on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute in Marathi to the Maratha warrior.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision," Narendra Modi tweeted.

On Twitter, users hailed the Maratha warrior for his courage and bravery.



Tributes to Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti. One of my SandArt at Puri beach.

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 19, 2022



My tributes to legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Known for his undaunted courage and exceptional warfare strategies, #ShivajiMaharaj was a ruler ahead of his time. His love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian. pic.twitter.com/e2s7DP0GqM — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 19, 2022





Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj Jayanti was first initiated by a great social reformer Mahatma #JyotiraoPhule in 1880.He discovered the Samadhi of Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad & celebrated 1st Jayanti by Satyashodhak Samaj. Phule also wrote the 1st "Powada" on Shivaji Maharaj in 1869.

— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) February 19, 2022



There was nobody like Shivaji Maharaj. Thank you for your undying dedication to Maharashtra even then and even now. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!





My humble tributes to the great patriot, a versatile leader, the King of the Kings, the proud of India, Veer Maratha King Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his jayanti.

— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) February 19, 2022



My humble tributes to the great son of Maa Bharati, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his jayanti. Legendary ruler, his valour and love for the people and the country are constant inspirations.

One of the bravest and most progressive rulers that India has ever witnessed, Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire by virtue of his master strategy.

He is known as the father of guerrilla warfare in India. He pioneered the ‘Ganimi Kava’ or ‘Shiva Sutra’ against the Mughals in 1645 and lead to the establishment of the Maratha empire. Shivaji’s forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts. At 15, he persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him.