    Shivaji Jayanti 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi

    One of the bravest and most progressive rulers that India has ever witnessed, Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire by virtue of his master strategy.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, was born in February 19, 1630. (Image credit: @sarbanandsonwal?Twitter)

    Born in 1630, Chhatrapati Shivaji, who founded the Maratha empire, is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership. On his birth anniversary, thousands of tributes poured in on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute in Marathi to the Maratha warrior.

    "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision," Narendra Modi tweeted.

    On Twitter, users hailed the Maratha warrior for his courage and bravery.







    One of the bravest and most progressive rulers that India has ever witnessed, Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire by virtue of his master strategy.

    He is known as the father of guerrilla warfare in India.  He pioneered the ‘Ganimi Kava’ or ‘Shiva Sutra’ against the Mughals in 1645 and lead to the establishment of the Maratha empire. Shivaji’s forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts. At 15, he persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him.
    Moneycontrol News
