    Shashi Tharoor waited 45 minutes outside British Library for a cab till this couple 'rescued' him

    Shashi Tharoor was in London to attend JLF Litfest at the British Library and was also spotted with TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 12, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem,

    A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.


    Shashi Tharoor faced a strange predicament while he was in London over the weekend. He was trying to hail a cab for 45 minutes outside the British Library, but in vain.

    It was then that a Bangladeshi couple came to his rescue.

    "Waited 45 minutes outside ⁦British Library for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by," the Congress MP tweeted. "A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem by summoning an ⁦Uber⁩. Thanks Irfat and Azmain!"

    When a Twitter user pointed out that Tharoor could have walked five minutes to St Pancras street where cabs line up, the Congress leader said, "We did. There wasn't a single one."

    One Twitter user put on his investigative hats and found a unidentifiable device hanging from Tharoor's neck. On being asked what it was, Shashi Tharoor responded, "An Air Tamer -- a negative ioniser/air purifier."

    On the same day, Tharoor also shared a photo with 14-year-old JJ Thukaram who asked him "a smart question" during the audience interaction. "Later heard him questioning another author at a later session. He'll go far," the Congress leader tweeted.

    The Congress MP was in London to attend JLF Litfest at the British Library and was also spotted with TMC MP Mahua Moitra.
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 04:39 pm
