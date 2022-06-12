Shashi Tharoor waited 45 minutes outside British Library for a cab till this couple 'rescued' him

A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor faced a strange predicament while he was in London over the weekend. He was trying to hail a cab for 45 minutes outside the British Library, but in vain.

It was then that a Bangladeshi couple came to his rescue.

"Waited 45 minutes outside ⁦ British Library

for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by," the Congress MP tweeted. "A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem by summoning an ⁦

Uber

⁩. Thanks Irfat and Azmain!"



Waited 45 minutes outside ⁦@britishlibrary⁩ for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by. A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic & solved my problem by summoning an ⁦@Uber⁩. Thanks Irfat & Azmain! pic.twitter.com/ujYDHyzE1X

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

When a Twitter user pointed out that Tharoor could have walked five minutes to St Pancras street where cabs line up, the Congress leader said, "We did. There wasn't a single one."

One Twitter user put on his investigative hats and found a unidentifiable device hanging from Tharoor's neck. On being asked what it was, Shashi Tharoor responded, "An Air Tamer -- a negative ioniser/air purifier."

On the same day, Tharoor also shared a photo with 14-year-old JJ Thukaram who asked him "a smart question" during the audience interaction. "Later heard him questioning another author at a later session. He'll go far," the Congress leader tweeted.



This 14-year-old 9th grader from ⁦@WestminsterSLC⁩, JJ Thukaram, not only turned out to be a diligent reader but asked a smart question during the audience interaction. Later heard him questioning another author at a later session. He’ll go far! ⁦@JLFLitfest⁩ pic.twitter.com/mFKOtZ1iiG June 11, 2022