Shashi Tharoor enters Parliament in wheelchair, says it's 'poorly equipped' for the disabled

Shashi Tharoor arrives at the Pariliament in a wheelchair, assisted by three helpers. (Image credit: @ShashiTharoor/twitter)

Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday entered Parliament in a wheelchair and found out that the building had only one disabled-friendly entrance. He said that the incident taught him how "poorly equipped" the country is to support people with disabilities.

The Congress leader and MP is nursing a sprained foot after missing a step in the Parliament. The 66-year-old has been advised to rest his foot.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, "When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there’s only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four-minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha."



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2022

"This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities," he added.

Shashi Tharoor's tweet resonated with several Twitter users with a few pointing out that he at least had three helpers to assist him with his temporary injury while most of the disabled population in the country have to manage by themselves.

"Sir, in the parliament at least we have one entrance. There are railway stations, airports, monuments, temples, and many more important places which do not have any facilities for people with special needs," wrote Sharad Singh (@victorsharad).

Another Twitter user Randeep Sisodia (@Randeep_Sisodia) commented, "I see 3 people supporting you, and yet you find facilities poor. You will never have an idea of how a ‘common’ disabled person copes with life. So stop shedding crocodile tears. Get well soon."

"Sad that you had to through this to get a reality check. This is 'Parliament', imagine the plight of the common man who has to commute through local transport to earn a livelihood. No public transport has access for disabled people including people with other physical disabilities," added Alka Arora

(@AlkaArora_9).