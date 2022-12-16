Shashi Tharoor ‘immobilised’ after spraining foot in Parliament

Shashi Tharoor sprained his left foot in Parliament (Image: ShashiTharoor/Twitter)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he sprained his left foot after missing a step in Parliament. Tharoor, 66, has been advised to rest his foot – he said he is currently “immobilised with a cast.”

“A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted this morning.



A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today&cancelled wknd constituency plans pic.twitter.com/Ksj0FuchZZ

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 16, 2022

Shashi Tharoor said he initially ignored the pain in his foot for a few hours – until it became so acute he had to go to the hospital, where his foot was dressed in a cast. He has now been forced to miss today’s Parliament session and has cancelled weekend constituency plans as he rests his sprained foot.

Tharoor shared pictures that show him in bed with his foot in a cast.

Shashi Tharoor, a former diplomat, has served as a Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He lost the Congress presidential election to Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this year.