Shashi Tharoor ‘immobilised’ after spraining foot in Parliament

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he sprained his left foot after missing a step in Parliament. Tharoor, 66, has been advised to rest his foot – he said he is currently “immobilised with a cast.”
“A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted this morning.Shashi Tharoor said he initially ignored the pain in his foot for a few hours – until it became so acute he had to go to the hospital, where his foot was dressed in a cast. He has now been forced to miss today’s Parliament session and has cancelled weekend constituency plans as he rests his sprained foot.
A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today&cancelled wknd constituency plans pic.twitter.com/Ksj0FuchZZ
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 16, 2022
Tharoor shared pictures that show him in bed with his foot in a cast.Shashi Tharoor, a former diplomat, has served as a Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He lost the Congress presidential election to Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this year.