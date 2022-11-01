English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shark Tank India judge to Elon Musk: 'Make Sriram Krishnan Twitter CEO and launch Twitcoin'

    "Good call, Elon Musk, on bringing another Indian in," Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal said.

    Ankita Sengupta
    November 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    Shar Tank India judge Anupam Mittal said if launched, he would invest in 'Twitcoin'.

    Shar Tank India judge Anupam Mittal said if launched, he would invest in 'Twitcoin'.


    A day after venture capital investor Sriram Krishnan revealed that he's helping Elon Musk with Twitter, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal lauded the development and shared some advice intended for the tech billionaire.

    "Good call, Elon Musk, on bringing another Indian in," he tweeted. "Now quickly make Sriram Krishnan CEO and launch a Twitcoin."

    Anupam Mittal was referring to "Twitcoin" as a new crypto currency inspired by the likes of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. When asked by a Twitter user if he would invest in "Twitcoin", Mittal replied: "Sure. Would be fun."

    Both Elon Musk and Sriram Krishnan are cryptocurrency enthusiasts. While Musk favours Dogecoin and has on several occasions caused its price to rise with a tweet, Krishnan seems to prefer Ethereum.

    Close

    Related stories

    Indian-born Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) which is venture capital fund that invests in crypto and web3 startups. On Monday, he tweeted that he was helping Musk "temporarily" with Twitter while continuing with his day job at a16z.

    Read more: Sriram Krishnan is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter. 5 points about him

    "I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan had tweeted.

    Prior to this, Sriram Krishnan had also worked with Meta (previously Facebook), Snap and Microsoft.

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Anupam Mittal #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Shaadi.com #Shark Tank India #Sriram Krishnan #Twitcoin #Twitter
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.