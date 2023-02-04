English
    Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha

    Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi's wedding: Pakistan team captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan were among those who attended the ceremony.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
    The couple’s wedding took place in Karachi on February 3. (Image credit: Shahid Afridi/Twitter)

    Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi married veteran Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha at a ceremony in Karachi on February 3.

    Shahid Afridi, former cricketer of the Pakistan national team, took to Twitter to share the news.

    "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing (sic)," he wrote, sharing photos of the ceremony. "A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."

    Pakistan team captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan were among those who attended Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi's wedding.