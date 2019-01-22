Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature in-display fingerprint scanner and Snapdragon 855 SoC

With little over a month to go for the Mobile World Congress 2019, the Internet can’t help but speculate about the Samsung Galaxy S10. With fresh rumours regarding features and specs of the Galaxy S10 doing the rounds every day, it is good to finally have something concrete, even if it’s something as minuscule as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Pay App's code all but confirmed the news of an in-display fingerprint sensor. XDA Developers dug deep into the internal code of Samsung’s Pay App to confirm several UI adjustments for what seems to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The updated system will be able to identify whether a phone has a fingerprint sensor in the display or not, and accordingly adjust the layout of the payment flow window. Preliminary reports suggest that Samsung are likely to use an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor rather than a less accurate optical one.

Another confirmation is that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will leverage Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. And, while there isn’t much known about the Galaxy S10, the Snapdragon 855 SoC is tried and tested. The Snapdragon 855 chipset brings video to portrait mode, allowing you to capture videos in 4K HDR with depth sensing even at 60 FPS, and Samsung could very-well integrate this feature into their new Galaxy S10.

From current benchmarks on a reference phone, it is clear that the Snapdragon 855 SoC easily outperforms its predecessor, offering performance gains up to 45 percent. The new chip also supports 5G speeds via X50 modem to deliver a much faster phone. Samsung could also leverage 3D Sonic Sensor technology on the 855 chip to accommodate an 'ultrasonic' fingerprint reader. Even though you can expect a hefty price tag on all models of the Samsung Galaxy S10, looking at the bigger picture and what it means for the future of smartphones, we can’t help but wait to see the Galaxy S10 in action.