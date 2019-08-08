Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ launched: Specifications, Price, Features

Samsung has ‘unpacked’ its latest flagship series, the Galaxy Note 10. The company has launched two new devices, namely the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Both these devices come with the latest flagship specifications and some additional S-Pen features. Here is everything that you need to know about the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+.

Display

Samsung smartphones are known to offer the best of screens, and the Galaxy Note 10 devices are no less.

The smaller Galaxy Note 10 offers a not-so-small 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display. It has a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has a huge 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Quad HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1440 * 3040 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Both displays are HDR10+ certified and have a punch-hole at the top-centre of the display.

Processor, RAM, Storage and Battery

Both smartphones have the same and newly introduced Exynos 9825 SoC under the hood. The 7nm chipset is claimed to offer 20-30 percent better performance while consuming 30-50 percent lesser power.

In terms of RAM and storage, the Galaxy Note 10 is limited to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no expandable storage on the standard Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10+ offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

Samsung would launch a 5G variant of the Note 10+ in South Korea.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 10 gets a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, gets a massive 4,300 mAh battery with support for up to 45W Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Camera

The Galaxy Note 10 has a vertically aligned triple camera setup at the back. At the top, there is a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. The primary shooter includes a 12MP sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field of view that supports OIS. Lastly, there is a 12MP f/2.1 telephoto lens with a 45-degree field of view and OIS support.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has all the three sensors mentioned above with an additional VGA sensor which Samsung calls a ‘DepthVision’ camera.

For selfies, the hole punch houses a 10MP f/2.2 front camera with an 80-degree field of view.

The cameras come with a bunch of tricks and features like blurring the background in videos, Super Steady, etc.

There is also a new feature called ‘Zoom-in Mic’ that enhances the audio of the person in focus when zoomed in.

S-Pen

S-Pen gets a bunch of new features, one of which is Air Gestures. The S-Pen now performs tasks without having any physical contact with the device. For example, move the S-Pen clockwise or anti-clockwise to switch between ultra-wide, wide and telephoto modes. The S-Pen also allows users to flick through images in the gallery by swiping left or right in the air.

Galaxy Note devices already allowed users to take notes on the lock-screen with the S-Pen. These handwritten notes now can be converted to text and saved in Word, PDF, Text or any image format.

Security and other specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series boot under Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box. For added security, the device comes with Samsung Knox that claims to protect the device from malware and security attacks.

Samsung DeX can now be activated by just attaching the Galaxy Note 10 device to a larger screen with a USB Type-C cable.

For biometrics, the Galaxy Note 10-series offer the same ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner found on the Galaxy S10-series. There is also a face unlock as an alternative way to securely unlock the device.

Bixby can be activated by holding the power button for a couple of seconds. The virtual assistant can perform certain tasks like replying to a text, reading schedules and even answer queries.

Pricing

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 in the US for $949 (roughly Rs 67,400). The Galaxy Note 10+ with 256GB storage is priced at $1,099 (roughly 78,000), whereas the higher storage variant with 512GB memory is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 85,200).

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G with 256GB and 512GB storage are priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs 92,300) and $1,399.99 (roughly Rs 97,400), respectively.

The Note 10-lineup goes on sale starting August 23 in the US.