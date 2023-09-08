Video: Ryanair CEO hit with cream pies before press conference

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary had cream pies thrown at him in Brussels (Image credit: @ryanair/Twitter)

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary received two cream pies in the face shortly after his arrival in Belgium. The airline boss was staging a one-man protest outside the European Commission when he was hit by cream pies by two women environmental activists, The Guardian reported.

“Welcome [to] Belgium,” said one of the activists as she slammed a cream pie into O’Leary’s face.

“Stop the pollution from planes,” the other said. Both were seen walking away after attacking the Ryanair boss. O'Leary himself appeared unfazed after the attack, giving his jacket to an assistant and requesting that it be cleaned.



Two women cream Michael O'Leary, boss of the airline #Ryanair, with tarts in front of the European Commission in Brussels. The women shout "welcome to Belgium" and "stop the pollution". pic.twitter.com/1C7QANMUKy

— NoComment (@nocomment) September 7, 2023

O'Leary, 62, was protesting against frequent air traffic controllers’ strikes in the European Union . He has long been embroiled in a face-off with air traffic controllers and pilots, saying their strikes lead to flight cancellations that in turn cost money to Ryanair, as the Irish low cost airline is then forced to compensate passengers.

The Ryanair CEO was standing with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, when he was attacked by climate activists in Brussels. He had been setting up to speak to the media about his petition to Ursula Von Der Leyen when the attack took place.

O'Leary did not seem unduly rattled by the pies thrown at him. At a press conference soon afterwards, he said: “I have never had such a warm welcome. Unfortunately, the cream was artificial. I invite passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!”



Shame it was soy-based cream, definitely not as tasty as the real stuff pic.twitter.com/lcf23C674L

— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023



Ryanair sought to make light of the incident, tweeting a picture with the caption: “Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares!”

“Shame it was soy-based cream, definitely not as tasty as the real stuff,” the airline said in one of its subsequent tweets about the attack.

The activists' pie protest came as Ryanair pilots in Belgium announced a new strike on September 14 and 15 -- their fourth stoppage in two months -- over pay and working conditions.

(With inputs from AFP)