Watch: Russia-Ukraine reporter's 6-language coverage has over 9 million views

Russia Ukraine crisis: Philip Crowther is currently in Ukraine capital Kiev, reporting the crisis. (Image credit: @PhilipinDC/Twitter)

A journalist’s coverage of the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is winning praise on the internet because of his multilingual skills. Philip Crowther, a reporter at The Associated Press Global Media Services is known for speaking fluently in six languages: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crowther on Monday shared snippets of his reportage in the six languages. He is currently in Ukraine capital Kiev, reporting the crisis.

The 59-second compilation of his six-language coverage, which shows him reporting for various news organisations, has garnered over nine million views.

“Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German,” the polyglot wrote on Twitter, along with the video.

Impressed viewers praised him for being able to speak effortlessly in these languages.

“This reporter walks on water. Can attest his English and French are impeccable too. Just wow,” Andrew Perez tweeted.

Originally from Luxembourg, Philip Crowther reports for both television and radio. He was the White House correspondent for France24 news channel till 2020.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine as independent and ordered that troops be deployed there.

Responding to the Russian troop movements, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory, in an address to the nation early on Tuesday.

He said his country wanted a diplomatic solution to the crisis but was ready to dig in for the long haul.

Read: 10 latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

The White House had said that US President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting Putin, but only if the Kremlin refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine.

A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that US officials said appeared imminent, as an estimated 1.5 lakh Russian troops await Putin’s orders to strike. It was uncertain when - or if -troops massing at the border would enter Ukraine.