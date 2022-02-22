English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Russia-Ukraine reporter's 6-language coverage has over 9 million views

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine as independent and ordered that troops be deployed there.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
    Russia Ukraine crisis: Philip Crowther is currently in Ukraine capital Kiev, reporting the crisis. (Image credit: @PhilipinDC/Twitter)

    Russia Ukraine crisis: Philip Crowther is currently in Ukraine capital Kiev, reporting the crisis. (Image credit: @PhilipinDC/Twitter)


    A journalist’s coverage of the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is winning praise on the internet because of his multilingual skills. Philip Crowther, a reporter at The Associated Press Global Media Services is known for speaking fluently in six languages: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

    Crowther on Monday shared snippets of his reportage in the six languages. He is currently in Ukraine capital Kiev, reporting the crisis.

    The 59-second compilation of his six-language coverage, which shows him reporting for various news organisations, has garnered over nine million views.

    “Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German,” the polyglot wrote on Twitter, along with the video.

    Close

    Related stories

    Impressed viewers praised him for being able to speak effortlessly in these languages.

    “This reporter walks on water. Can attest his English and French are impeccable too. Just wow,” Andrew Perez tweeted.

    Originally from Luxembourg, Philip Crowther reports for both television and radio. He was the White House correspondent for France24 news channel till 2020.

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine as independent and ordered that troops be deployed there.

    Responding to the Russian troop movements, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory, in an address to the nation early on Tuesday.

    He said his country wanted a diplomatic solution to the crisis but was ready to dig in for the long haul.

    Read: 10 latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

    The White House had said that US President Joe Biden had agreedin principle” to meeting Putin, but only if the Kremlin refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine.

    A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that US officials said appeared imminent, as an estimated 1.5 lakh Russian troops await Putin’s orders to strike. It was uncertain when - or if -troops massing at the border would enter Ukraine.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Philip Crowther #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 10:00 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.