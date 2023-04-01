English
    Rishi Sunak spent Rs 5 crore on private jet trips in just 2 weeks: report

    Rishi Sunak spent more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jet trips in less than two weeks. The British prime minister visited Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia in less than two weeks.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak spent 500,000 pounds on private jet trips in the last quarter of 2022

    Rishi Sunak spent more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jet trips in less than two weeks, again sparking accusations that the UK prime minister is ‘out of touch.’

    According to The Guardian, newly-released government data shows Rishi Sunak took private jet trips costing more than Rs 5 crore in less than a fortnight last year. He spent a total of £512,321 on trips to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

    Sunak hired a private jet to fly to the Cop27 summit in Egypt last November – a one-day trip that cost £108,000 (Rs 1 crore approx.) He then jetted off to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia – a five-day visit that came up to more than £340,000. He returned from Bali on November 17.

    The following month, the British prime minister made trips to Latvia and Estonia to visit troops. The cost of the trip came to £62,500, not including Sunak’s personal costs, according to The Mirror.

    Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrats’ energy and climate spokesperson, called it a shocking waste of taxpayers’ money and slammed the environmental cost of flying private. “This is a shocking waste of taxpayers’ money at a time when people are struggling to pay their bills. Yet again this Conservative government is completely out of touch.

    "The government can pretend to care about a greener future with their so-called ‘green day’ but the reality is they are trashing their own promises,” Hobhouse said.

    As one of the wealthiest leaders that the UK has ever seen – with a net worth rivalling the royals – Sunak has regularly faced criticism for his spending. Here are five other instances when the UK PM faced backlash.

    Moneycontrol News
