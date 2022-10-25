The PM wears Prada: 5 times Rishi Sunak’s wealth stirred up controversy

Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy

In his first address after being named the prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak said it was the “greatest privilege” of his life to serve the Conservative Party and give back to the country to which he owes so much. As one of the wealthiest leaders that the UK has ever seen – with a net worth rivalling the royals – Sunak would know a thing or two about privilege. The 42-year-old and his wife Akshata Murty have an estimated fortune of 730 million pounds. Murty is the daughter of billionaire Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, while Sunak himself amassed his wealth working for a series of hedge funds.

But Rishi Sunak would know better than most how wealth and privilege can be a double edged sword. As he steps into the role of prime minister with promises to serve the masses, here is a look at five times that Sunak’s wealth made him seem out of touch with reality and stirred up a controversy:

When he wore Prada shoes to a building site



Cannot get over Rishi Sunak wearing £490 Prada loafers on a building site https://t.co/rgRHLDrAMU pic.twitter.com/2Dv2AeY1Zr

— John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 17, 2022

Among the several ultra-expensive outfits in Sunak’s wardrobe, the one that received the most negative attention were his Prada loafers. Sunak infamously wore the designer shoes while visiting a building site in Teesside, Northern England, in July. The shoes reportedly retail for a staggering $595.

The swimming pool in his luxury mansion

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty own a sizeable property portfolio – but public anger reached boiling point when it was revealed that he spent 400,000 pounds (approximately Rs 3.8 crore) on constructing a swimming pool inside his luxury mansion even as parts of England battle an unforgiving drought and water shortage.

The swimming pool was built in his Georgian manor house near Northallerton, which also houses a gym and tennis courts.

A storm in a teacup

In July, after Sunak resigned as chancellor of exchequer, a group of journalists camped outside his family home in London were served tea in some very posh teacups.

Akshata Murty served tea to journalists in Emma Lacey mugs that retail for 38 pounds each (Rs 3,600 approximately).



After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9 — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022



His “no working class friends” remark

A 2001 video showing Rishi Sunak saying he does not have "working-class friends" recently resurfaced on social media – again leading to backlash against the incoming British prime minister.



"I have friends who are aristocrats, friends who are upper class and friends who are working class....well not WORKING CLASS!"#RishiSunak 2001 pic.twitter.com/5MRVadFcwa

— Kathryn Franklin (@DerbyDuck) July 8, 2022

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class. Well, not working class," he said in an interview featured on the BBC series Middle Classes: Their Rise & Sprawl.

When he talked about bread

Rishi Sunak appeared to be out of touch when quizzed about UK’s cost-of-living crisis in March this year. Sunak, who was then finance minister, was asked which food he noticed was rising in price in the supermarket. “It’s probably, I think bread, probably is the thing. The one we buy I’m sure is now about £1.20 and it was about £1, from memory,” he responded.

When asked what kind of bread he bought, Sunak responded: “It’s a Hovis kind of seeded thing.

“We have a whole range of different - we all have different breads in my house, a degree of healthiness between my wife, myself and my kids.”

His remark drew ire on social media, where many said he appeared to be ‘boasting’ about bread while many in the UK were struggling to afford basic necessities.