MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Restaurant timing extension in Maharashtra to help recovery from Covid-19 impact

Some restaurant operators want to be allowed to open until the pre-pandemic time of 1.30 am, citing limits on seating capacity

Maryam Farooqui
October 21, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


The Maharashtra government has extended the 10 pm deadline and allowed shops and restaurants to operate until midnight, citing the festive season and the need to avoid crowding during the limited hours.


The additional two hours will be of significant help in terms of overall recovery, said Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurant Association of India.


“Evening slot is key for the restaurant business as it contributes over 60 percent and the extra two hours in Maharashtra will be beneficial. The ongoing festive period is an added benefit,” Katriar said.


During the festive season, the real bump-up comes after Diwali and business is at its peak right up to January, he said.


“One of the bigger contributors is the Christmas break, when there’s traffic from the foreign crowd as well. Post-Dussehra, there is a bump-up of 15-20 percent in the restaurant business,” Katriar added.


Restaurant operators welcomed the move by the Maharashtra government as the state is a key market for the sector. There are an estimated 400,000 hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. Mumbai, the state capital, is a key consumption centre, and along with New Delhi, constitutes about 25 per cent of the food services market.


Demand is coming back in terms of dining, with an increase in footfalls, especially over the weekends.


“With the 50 percent capacity restriction, the footfalls are high. We are at about 75-80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in terms of footfalls,” said Katriar.


Regular hours


However, some restaurant operators in the state want the timings to be extended further. According to them, for business to return to normal after getting hit hard due to the coronavirus outbreak, timings have to go back to regular hours of 1:30 am, especially with eateries continuing to operate with capacity limits.


Pradeep Shetty, senior VP of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Western India, told a newspaper that while the move by the Maharashtra government will help the beleaguered hospitality sector, the association was hoping the extension would be granted till the pre-Covid deadline of 1:30 am.


An estimated 50 percent of the restaurants in Maharashtra have permanently shut down due to the impact of the pandemic.


Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, closed 100 Domino’s Pizza outlets in the quarter ended September 2020. Five Dunkin’ Donuts stores were shut during the period.

Earlier this year, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India noted that the country’s hotel sector lost Rs 1.3 lakh crore in revenue in FY21 due to the impact of Covid-19.


While the hospitality business is still reeling under pandemic pressure, especially in terms of capacity limits, Katriar said the sector will see normalcy if the pandemic doesn’t throw up any more shocks.

“In terms of overall recovery, December is when we will see things coming back to absolute normal. This December will be as good as the pre-pandemic times,” he said.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #trends
first published: Oct 21, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.