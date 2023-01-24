Republic Day 2023: Lt Chetana Sharma to lead Made-in-India Akash missile system at parade

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma is a part of the Army Air Defence regiment unit, which protects the air space from enemy aircraft and drones. (Image credit: ANI)

This Republic Day, women officers of the Indian Army will be leading missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade on Kartyavapath in Delhi. Among them, lieutenant Chetana Sharma will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system.

A ,, Sharma hails from Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam village. She graduated from NIT, Bhopal and after that, she appeared for the CDS exam. But she only succeeds in her sixth attempt, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to the news agency, Sharma said it was a proud moment for her to get the opportunity to represent her unit and the Army at the Republic Day 2023 parade. She added that she managed to get into the Army after six attempts because of the sheer hard work she put in.

"I always wanted to take part in the parade after watching it on TV every year," Sharma told ANI, adding that her dreams have come true this year.