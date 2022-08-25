English
    Regulator fixes retails prices of 45 drugs, many of them drug cocktails

    Last month, the drug price regulator had fixed the prices of 84 drug formulations

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    August 25, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has fixed retail prices of 45 drug formulations which include those used in the treatment of hypertension, common cold, infections, acidity and eye discomfort.

    Some drugs whose prices have been fixed are also used in treating high cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

    The retail price of the combination of Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Caffeine & Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets, for example, has been fixed at Rs 3.73. This combination is used in cases of allergy and common cold.

    Another combination whose price has been fixed at Rs 168.43 is Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Oral Suspension (used as antibiotic). Likewise, a formulation including Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (sustained release) tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes, cannot cost more than Rs 18.67.

    The prices of the drugs have been fixed under the Drug Price Control Order (2013), says the notification issued by the NPPA on August 24.

    It also said manufacturers may add Goods and Services Tax (GST) only if they have paid it actually.

    Growing net of fixed dose combinations

    The latest notification comes amid growing concerns that the number of fixed dose drug combinations (FDCs), or pharma products which contain more than one active ingredients used for a particular indication, is increasing in the Indian market at a worrying rate.

    These drugs are first granted approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation after which they apply to the NPPA for retail price fixation.

    Since October 2020, the NPPA had been highlighting its reservation over increasing regulatory approval to FDC medicines which are sometimes also referred to as drug cocktails.

    Many pharmacologists have concurred that approval of these FDCs—many of which are sometimes unscientific -- could compromise the rationale for the usage of the drugs, raise drug resistance and may lead to over-medication.

     

     
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 10:18 am
