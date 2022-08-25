Regulator fixes retails prices of 45 drugs, many of them drug cocktails

Representative image

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has fixed retail prices of 45 drug formulations which include those used in the treatment of hypertension, common cold, infections, acidity and eye discomfort.

Some drugs whose prices have been fixed are also used in treating high cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

The retail price of the combination of Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Caffeine & Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets, for example, has been fixed at Rs 3.73. This combination is used in cases of allergy and common cold.

Another combination whose price has been fixed at Rs 168.43 is Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Oral Suspension (used as antibiotic). Likewise, a formulation including Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (sustained release) tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes, cannot cost more than Rs 18.67.

The prices of the drugs have been fixed under the Drug Price Control Order (2013), says the notification issued by the NPPA on August 24.

It also said manufacturers may add Goods and Services Tax (GST) only if they have paid it actually.

Also read I Transgenders can now get gender reassignment surgery under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Growing net of fixed dose combinations

The latest notification comes amid growing concerns that the number of fixed dose drug combinations (FDCs), or pharma products which contain more than one active ingredients used for a particular indication, is increasing in the Indian market at a worrying rate.

These drugs are first granted approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation after which they apply to the NPPA for retail price fixation.

Since October 2020, the NPPA had been highlighting its reservation over increasing regulatory approval to FDC medicines which are sometimes also referred to as drug cocktails.

Many pharmacologists have concurred that approval of these FDCs—many of which are sometimes unscientific -- could compromise the rationale for the usage of the drugs, raise drug resistance and may lead to over-medication.