English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Regressive, problematic’ season 2 of 'Indian Matchmaking' fails to impress

    Indian Matchmaking focusses on India’s arranged marriage market, with Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia at its centre

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

    Indian Matchmaking is back for a second season – but viewers were disappointed to note that many of the problems they had with season one were not addressed in season two either. The Netflix series focusses on India’s arranged marriage market, with Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia at its centre. “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era,” reads the Netflix description of the show.

    For season two of Indian Matchmaking, Taparia returns with a new roster of clients and some old faces like Nadia Jagessar and Aparna Shewakramani. The show, however, has been called out as regressive and problematic on social media.

    So why has Indian Matchmaking season two disappointed its audience? For one, viewers took issue with the portrayal of Indian culture in the Netflix show. For another, the show puts the spotlight exclusively on India’s elite while reinforcing outdated notions of caste and colourism.

    Here is a look at some tweets that explain where Indian Matchmaking season 2 went wrong:

    Close

    Related stories






    All criticism aside, the show nevertheless managed to find fans. Meme-makers were quick to drop hilarious posts after season two of Indian Matchmaking was released on August 10. Take a look:



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Matchmaking #Indian Matchmaking Season 2 #sima taparia
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 11:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.