Redmi Note 8 Pro launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi is all set to debut its Redmi Note 8 series with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Note 8 Pro was launched earlier in China. Key highlights of the Note 8 Pro include a new design, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a gaming-focused processor.

The device is scheduled to be launched at 12 pm on October 16. Like always, the company will host a live-stream for its online audience on YouTube. It has teased photographs and gaming features of Redmi Note 8 Pro. We expect Xiaomi to bring the same China-variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to India.Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Note 7 Pro. The smartphone now has four cameras at the back, instead of two.

Specifications of Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20MP selfie camera.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with three lenses aligned vertically in the centre and the fourth sensor placed below the flash. The primary camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a 64MP Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor. Other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

Performance unit includes a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For a better gaming experience, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with liquid-cooling and Game Turbo 2.0.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. For securely unlocking the smartphone, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock using the front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, GPS/A-GPS. Redmi Note 8 Pro is IP52 certified for splash resistance.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to launch in India in the sub-Rs 15,000 range for the base variant. Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage options.