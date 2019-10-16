App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Note 7 Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is all set to debut its Redmi Note 8 series with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Note 8 Pro was launched earlier in China. Key highlights of the Note 8 Pro include a new design, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a gaming-focused processor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro launch details

The device is scheduled to be launched at 12 pm on October 16. Like always, the company will host a live-stream for its online audience on YouTube. It has teased photographs and gaming features of Redmi Note 8 Pro. We expect Xiaomi to bring the same China-variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Note 7 Pro. The smartphone now has four cameras at the back, instead of two.

Specifications of Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20MP selfie camera.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with three lenses aligned vertically in the centre and the fourth sensor placed below the flash. The primary camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a 64MP Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor. Other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

Performance unit includes a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For a better gaming experience, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with liquid-cooling and Game Turbo 2.0.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. For securely unlocking the smartphone, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock using the front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, GPS/A-GPS. Redmi Note 8 Pro is IP52 certified for splash resistance.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to launch in India in the sub-Rs 15,000 range for the base variant. Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage options.

Alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi is also confirmed to debut the global version of MiUi 11. The company has teased a few features of MiUi 11 like customisable lock screen, dynamic font scaling and sound effects and new apps like Mi Work and Mi Go.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Redmi #Redmi Note 8 Pro #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

