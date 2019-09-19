Redmi 8A with 5,000 mAh confirmed to launch in India on September 25

Xiaomi has confirmed that launch of Redmi 8A in India. The next-generation Redmi A series would be unveiled in India on September 25. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has also confirmed a few Redmi 8A specifications.



Mi fans, India’s best-selling smartphones, the Redmi A series, is coming to create waves yet again.

This time around, we've made it all the more dumdaar. Get ready for #Dumdaar #Redmi8A on 25th September. Guess its dumdaar features!#Xiaomi #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/IdhzkAvYN2 Close September 19, 2019

Jain took to Twitter to announce the launch date of Redmi 8A in India. The image uploaded with the tweet shows the Redmi 8A with a water-drop notch for the front camera and the ‘Redmi’ branding on the chin bezel.

Redmi India has also shared the launch date and revealed one key specification. Redmi 8A would come packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade over many other Redmi devices which feature a 4,000 mAh cell.



Time for another dumdaar addition to India's most-loved Redmi A series. We'll unveil the #DumdaarRedmi8A for you on 25th September 2019.

A lot of dumdaar features to look forward to. Here's one -

Guess it & RT to win this dumdaar phone. pic.twitter.com/mvBeSCMXUt — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 19, 2019

Other features have been kept under the wrap, but we can expect Xiaomi to drop a few more teasers that reveal other specifications.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 8A has been spotted on TENAA. Redmi 8A could feature a 6.2-inch TFT HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 resolution.

While listings do not mention the name, the Octa-core processor would be paired with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM. There could be 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB memory options as well with expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD.

Optics would only include a single rear 12MP sensor. For selfies, Redmi 8A could have an 8MP sensor inside the notch.

Redmi 8A could be launched in Black, Blue, Red, White, Green and a few more colour options, as per previous rumours.