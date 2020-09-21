Redditor makes game on PM CARES fund with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main character

An intrepid Redditor has used their coding skills and digital art to create a customised version of the popular Google Chrome dinosaur game. The main character? Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddit user maxmess bought the pmcares.fund domain and used the website to host a modified version of Chrome's simple obstacle course, which visitors can play on the site. Their post has garnered 8.5 thousand "upvotes" within a day of being published on the social media platform, and dozens of other users have given them "medals" to show their appreciation.

The game is satirical and has proved to be immensely popular with users of the discussion website, especially in the forum it was posted, r/india, which hosts content related to the country.

The game starts with the Prime Minister running through an obstacle course. The hurdles are figures for the media, the courts and the common man, instead of cactus figures in the original. As for flying monsters, the hero has to contend with droplets of the coronavirus.