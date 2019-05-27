App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Received message loud and clear': Smriti Irani tells RaGa after Amethi worker murder

When it became clear last Thursday that Amethi was slipping through Congress fingers, Rahul conceded defeat and told Irani to “keep people's faith and take care of Amethi with love”.

BJP MP Smriti Irani (Image: PTI)
BJP MP Smriti Irani (Image: PTI)
Smriti Irani’s win from erstwhile Congress bastion Amethi was the highlight of this Lok Sabha election. It came as a rude shock for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had until now, always won front hat constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

When the results of the national general election were declared on May 23, Rahul had asked Irani to take care of Amethi with love. However, anguished by the murder of her close aide from the constituency, the BJP MP said she got his message “loud and clear”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party worker was killed in Amethi late on Saturday night, two days after the election results were out. The former head of Barauliya village had campaigned for Irani and worked closely with her, reported NDTV.

Commenting further on the message Rahul sent her on the counting day, the newly elected parliamentarian said: “On (May) 23, I was given a message to take care of Amethi with love. To the person, who gave me the message, I would like to say that I have received the message loud and clear.”

When the news of Surendra Singh’s death – who was shot outside his house -- reached Irani she left for Amethi immediately. She took part in his funeral too. Several other BJP supporters and locals gathered at the funeral where the MP was seen carrying Singh’s bier on her shoulders.

She asked her party workers in Amethi to exercise restraint, saying Singh was killed on purpose to “terrorise” them.

Vowing to deliver justice, Irani said, if the need arises, she would even move the Supreme Court to ensure that Singh’s killers are meted out the strictest punishment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state police chief to get a headway in the case within 12 hours. The Lucknow police chief has also been sent there to supervise the probe. So far, seven people have been taken into police custody.
First Published on May 27, 2019 07:46 pm

