English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ratan Tata explains what 'really motivated' him to produce the Tata Nano

    Ratan Tata says the desire to make road travel safer for Indian families is what “really motivated” him to produce the Tata Nano.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Ratan Tata at the Tata Nano launch event (Image credit: ratantata/Instagram)

    Ratan Tata at the Tata Nano launch event (Image credit: ratantata/Instagram)


    Ratan Tata says the desire to make road travel safer for Indian families is what “really motivated” him to produce the Tata Nano. Pegged as the country’s most affordable car when it was launched in 2008, the Nano’s slow death over the next 10 years was attributed to marketing failure, safety concerns and a decline in the demand for cheap cars.

    This morning, Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, shared an Instagram post to explain why he came up with the idea of producing a cheap and compact car.

    “What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads,” he wrote.

    At first, said Tata, the company was only trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer. But the idea evolved into a basic buggy, which then became a car.

    “One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free,” wrote Ratan Tata. “At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy.

    Close

    Related stories

    “But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people.”







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)


    Ratan Tata has spoken about his motivation to produce the Nano in the past as well. In a 2020 interview with Humans of Bombay, he said that witnessing a family on four on a two-wheeler during heavy rains made him want to do more for people who lacked the means to buy safer alternatives.

    “I remember seeing a family of 4 on a motorbike in the heavy Bombay rain — I knew I wanted to do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative,” he said.

    “Looking back, I’m still proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ratan Tata #Tata Nano #Tata Sons
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.