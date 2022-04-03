Ramzan 2022: From PM Modi to Joe Biden, leaders extend festive wishes

Ramzan 2022: The Muslim community begins the holy month of fasting and prayers.

The Muslim community has begun observing Ramzan, the holy month of fasting and prayers. In India, the crescent moon was seen on Saturday evening, so the month-long fast will begin from today.

Ramzan culminates in the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. It falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.

As Muslims around the world begun the holy month, leaders took to Twitter to send them their wishes.



Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

“May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society."United States President Joe Biden tweeted: “Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of Ramadan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ramzan is the time to celebrate the core values of Islam -- peace, compassion and generosity.



To Muslim Canadians across the country: As you mark the start of Ramadan, and as you fast, pray, and reflect with your loved ones, I want to wish you a blessed and peaceful month. Ramadan Mubarak!

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2022

"To Muslim Canadians across the country: As you mark the start of Ramadan, and as you fast, pray, and reflect with your loved ones, I want to wish you a blessed and peaceful month," he added.

Trudeau's British counterpart Boris Johnson said Ramadan 2022 will be the first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to be free from all restrictions.



Ramadan Mubarak to all the British Muslims and Muslims around the world preparing for Islam's holiest month of the year. #Ramadan#RamadanMubarak

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 1, 2022

"Ramadan Mubarak to all the British Muslims and Muslims around the world preparing for Islam’s holiest month of the year," he tweeted.

Global CEOs also extended wishes to those celebrating.

"Ramadan Mubarak

to those observing with their family, friends, and community,' said Apple's Tim Cook. "Wishing you peace and joy as this Holy Month begins."



Ramadan Mubarak to those observing with their family, friends, and community. Wishing you peace and joy as this Holy Month begins.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 2, 2022



Ramadan Mubarak! Wishing a peaceful Ramadan to everyone observing around the world.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 2, 2022

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his wishes with a link to Google's Ramzan special feature, which prompts users to locate the moon.