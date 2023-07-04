Railways share before-after pics of bullet train rail line progress in Gujarat

The before and after pictures of all three river bridges. (Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, a visionary infrastructure project, has progressed rapidly with the recent completion of three river bridges in Gujarat. The Ministry of Railways shared three before and after photos of construction work on three rivers, showing expedited progress in just a few months.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) successfully constructed the river bridges spanning the Purna River, Mindhola River and the Ambika River.

One of the completed river bridges, spanning the Purna River in Navsari district, measures 360 meters in length. It consists of nine full-span girders, each measuring 40 meters, supported by piers ranging in height from 10 to 20 meters. The bridge will be a key connect between the Bilimora and Surat HSR stations.

The second river bridge, crossing the Mindhola River in Navsari district, spans 240 meters and comprises six full-span girders, also measuring 40 meters each. The piers supporting this bridge range in height from 10 to 15 meters, with circular piers having a diameter of four meters.



The third completed river bridge, situated over the Ambika River in Navsari district, has a length of 200 meters and consists of five full-span girders measuring 40 meters each. The piers supporting this bridge vary in height from 12.6 to 23.4 meters, featuring circular piers with diameters of 4, 5, and 5.5 meters.

These recent completions bring the total number of river bridges constructed for the MAHSR corridor to four within the past six months. Overall, the corridor will encompass 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

The construction of the HSR stations in Gujarat is also well underway, with work progressing at eight stations. On completion, it will be India's first high speed rail line.