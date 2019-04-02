App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile's new update allows players to check their stats for the full year

PUBG Mobile to receive new update that will give players access to stats from over a year.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Players Unknown Battle Ground Mobile or PUBG Mobile always tends to make the news for the wrong reasons with several state governments in India already debating whether to ban the game altogether. However, there’s no denying the fact that the mobile version of the game has its very own cult following.

Today, PUBG Mobile seems to have gained its own identity, especially in India with millions of players battling it out for the coveted Chicken Dinner. But winning in a game with hundred players in one map isn’t easy, even when you’re playing in teams, which is one of the reasons why several players also turn to statistics or stats.

Apart from winning, stats serve as the second most important reason people flock to multiplayer games. It is the one thing that keeps people coming back for more. And, while the game may have completed one year in February, developers Tencent has seen merit in continuing the celebrations. PUBG Mobile players can now interact with certain in-game items such as confetti and cake.

But that’s not all Tencent did. Players are usually updated with their stats pertaining to the season after the season ends. Unlike before, PUBG’s new season kicked off without the reveal of any stats from the previous season, which left many fans baffled.

A recent update in the game now lets players see their stats for the entire year, rather than just one season. PUBG Mobile has tweeted out confirming this addition and –
Players can open PUBG Mobile and access their stats by heading to the events section on the bottom right. Once there, clicking on the ‘PUBG Mobile: First Year’ section should open a link with the stats. However, figures from Arcade mode aren’t included on the link.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

