PUBG Lite for low-end PCs now available in India: What's new, how to download, minimum requirements

Tencent has introduced PUBG Lite in India for PC gamers. The new version is targeted towards PC gamers who want to play the battle-royals on their low-end systems. PUBG Lite has been on beta-testing since last month and is now finally available for everyone. Here is all you need to know about PUBG Lite:

What is new?

PUBG Lite is a similar version of PUBG but is tailored for low-end PCs. The game is free-to-play but comes with an option of making purchases. The new update includes Hindi language and script support. After the maintenance, flare guns are now available in all maps and airdrops can only be seen by players with a flare gun.

The Sanhok map gets a new vehicle called Tukshai, which is available on PUBG Mobile as well. All maps get an Armoured UAZ, which can be called using a flare gun outside the safe zone. Higher-Tier items can now be purchased via the BP shop.

Pre-registered players would get a few rewards like a black scarf, punk glasses, bloody combat pants, Cheetah parachute skin and a Tiger M416 skin.

How to download and minimum requirements

Interested players can download PUBG Lite from the company’s official website. After clicking on ‘Download’, a .exe installation file would get downloaded.

For playing the game, the system needs to have at least Windows 7 or later with 64-bit architecture, a core i3 2.4GHz processor and DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 GPU with 4GB RAM and 4GB HDD.