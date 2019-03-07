App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG fever: Man drinks acid while playing game, survives near-death experience

According to the doctor, the man continued to play the game even in his hospital bed post surgery

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

One might be living under the rock if they are not aware of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) and the controversies around it. The eSport has been in the news for more wrong reasons than right. In the latest event of the ill-effects of the game’s growing addiction, it is reported that a man drank acid while playing the game.

According to a report by Times of India, a man from Madhya Pradesh was so engrossed in playing the game that drank acid kept near him mistaking it for a bottle of water. The 25-year-old man, who is married and has a daughter, had to undergo a surgery in a hospital in Chhindwara, Bhopal after having a near-death experience. Lucky for him, he made it through the surgery and survived after the incident. Ironically, the man continued playing PUBG even in his hospital bed.

Manan Gogiya, the doctor who performed the surgery said the patient was playing PUBG even when he was admitted for recovery. His condition deteriorated, and the doctor advised his family to shift him to a hospital in Nagpur. Gogiya further said that there were ulcers in the patient’s stomach that had created an obstruction. When his condition did not improve in Nagpur, his family brought him back here. He was not able to eat anything and lost 5-6 kilograms in just a few days.

There have been an increasing number of cases wherein people have harmed themselves for not being able to play the battle royale. An 18-year-old boy in Mumbai committed suicide after his family refused to buy him an expensive phone for playing PUBG. There have been many other cases after which the game was banned in some schools after government organisations declared the game ‘harmful’ in their notice.

related news

After many such complaints, PUBG developers issued a statement wherein they assured that the company would take feedback from parents and experts to create a healthy gaming experience. The developers recently launched a digital lock feature to curb down addiction amongst teenagers. Under the new parental control feature, parents would need to unlock the game for their children under 13 years old. 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:19 am

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG addiction #PUBG updates

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Heat Wave Bakes South India as North Struggles to Escape Winter Grip. ...

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Meme ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

India Wants to Keep Iran Oil Purchases at 300,000 bpd in Extended Waiv ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.