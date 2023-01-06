Prince Harry claims woman with ‘powers’ relayed message from Diana

Prince Harry speaks at length about his marriage to Meghan and his rift with the royal family in his memoir.

Prince Harry has revealed that he contacted his mother, Princess Diana, with the help of a woman who “claimed to have ‘powers.’”

In leaked excerpts from his book ‘Spare,’ scheduled to be published next week, the British royal said grief over the death of his mother led him to seek help from the woman, who claimed she could relay messages from the dead.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash when he was just 12-years-old.

The Guardian obtained a copy of Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir in which he recounted his meeting with the woman. Harry, 38, did not identify the woman as a “medium” or a “psychic,” but said he felt “an energy around her” when they met. He did not reveal the date or the place where the meeting took place.

“The minute we sat down together,” he wrote, “I felt an energy around her.”

“Your mother is with you... right now,” the woman told him, according to Prince Harry. “You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you,” she said.

The account of the meeting came late into the 400-page book, according to The Guardian. Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also wrote at length about his rift with the royal family and his marriage to Meghan in his autobiography. Among other shocking revelations, he claimed that his older brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan and that his father, Charles, used to joke about whether he was really his father.

(With inputs from AFP)