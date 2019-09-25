App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank crisis | RBI restricts withdrawals, harrowed citizens air grievance on Twitter

Joy Thomas, the Managing Director of PMC Bank has urged all distressed customers to cooperate, but the harrowed lot took to social media to vent their grievance

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

In what came as a shock to account holders of Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) on September 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a withdrawal cap of Rs 1,000.

The restriction will be in effect for the next six months, starting September 23. The apex bank has also mentioned that it would consider modifying these restrictions if the situation changes for the better.

Bank authorities said they will be sharing a copy of the directive with every account holder.

Close
Meanwhile, Joy Thomas, the Managing Director of PMC Bank has urged all distressed customers to cooperate, but the harrowed lot took to social media to vent their grievance.







First Published on Sep 25, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #PMC Bank #Reserve Bank of India

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

