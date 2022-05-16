PM Modi’s message on Buddha Purnima: ‘Recall the principles of Lord Buddha’

PM Modi was photographed departing for Kushinagar on Buddha Purnima (Image: ANI/Twitter)

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to recall the teachings of Lord Buddha and renew their commit to fulfilling them. Buddha Purnima is a Buddhist festival that celebrates the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later came to be known as Gautama Buddha. Based on the Hindu lunar calendar, the date for Buddha Purnima falls in April or May every year. This year, the festival is being observed on May 16.



On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

“On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning ahead of his planned visit to Lumbini in Nepal to visit the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. “The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable,” added PM Modi

The prime minister is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He was invited to visit the Buddhist pilgrimage site by Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

PM Modi will first make a stop in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh – believed to be the place where Buddha attained nirvana. It is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists. After that, the PM will fly to Nepal for his fifth visit to the country since 2014.

"I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," PM Modi said.

The two prime ministers will also hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower and connectivity, news agency PTI reported.





