Pic of broomstick packet with 'nutritional value' chart is viral. See post

It is quite common practice now to look at the back of any food product that you are buying. People now want to know what they are putting into their bodies and check the ingredient list, calorie count and expiration date of any item before buying. Well, that’s common with food and medicines.

However, a picture that has gone quite viral online showed the “nutritional value” of a broomstick. Shared on Twitter by a user named Jayesh, the image of the packet of broom featured a calorie chart on the back. The post was shared by Jayesh last week and since has grabbed a lot of attention online.

“The broom has a calorie chart…in case you decide to snack on it!” Jayesh joked in the caption of the post.



the broom has a calorie chart … in case you decide to snack on it! pic.twitter.com/II0N82b69k

— JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) August 2, 2023

Social media users were in splits and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“It probably means that one shall burn this much calories sweeping an area of a specific size,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Probably gets used as a toothpick.”

Several people also joked about the "nutritional broom".

“Pure fiber,” a third user remarked. “Coz women feed their husbands when they get angry,” a fourth user quipped.