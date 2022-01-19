MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

From magazine vendor to running multi-million pound business: 44-year-old UK man’s story

Philip Waltham used to be a vendor for the The Big Issue magazine in London in 1997. Now he runs a clothing business worth millions of pounds.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
Philip Waltham owns Bulk Vintage Wholesale, which is one of the biggest sustainable fashion businesses in the UK with a turnover of 9 million pounds per year. (Image credit: Bulk Vintage Wholesale website)

Philip Waltham owns Bulk Vintage Wholesale, which is one of the biggest sustainable fashion businesses in the UK with a turnover of 9 million pounds per year. (Image credit: Bulk Vintage Wholesale website)


A magazine vendor in the United Kingdom has worked his way up to becoming the owner of a sustainable fashion business worth millions of pounds.

Philip Waltham, 44, began selling copies of The Big Issue magazine in London in 1997. He was battling drug addiction at that time.

Initially, he just focused on earning enough to be able to buy drugs but ended up learning important lessons in budgeting and running a business. That made Waltham seek more.

Close

Related stories

“They [the Big Issue] taught me how to respect myself,” Waltham was quoted as saying by the BBC. “They taught me how to budget my money and how important a roof was. I had to have money to buy Big Issues so I could sell Big Issues and that taught me how to budget."

After selling magazines for three years, Waltham opened a stall for second-hand clothes in Camden in London. By 2007, he entered the wholesale clothing business, according to The Big Issue.

Waltham now owns Bulk Vintage Wholesale, which is one of the biggest sustainable fashion businesses in the UK with a turnover of 9 million pounds per year.

Waltham’s business repurposes clothing and sells it at its stores. “We fight fast fashion,” he told the magazine. “We save clothing from landfills, we go to these big factories and take clothing and fill up a container every week and ship it back to the UK.”

Waltham is past his days as a vendor but there is one object that he still holds on to – the bag in which he used to carry the magazines.

“That Big Issue bag goes with me everywhere and it has done for all those years since 1997,” Waltham told  The Big Issue. “My girlfriend buys me different bags and different hold-alls but I’ve never used them because I have my Big Issue bag. It’s taught me to be who I am now. It keeps me grounded and humble.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #clothing #London #magazines #sustainable fashion #wholesale
first published: Jan 19, 2022 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.