you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#PehleSafety Google India launches new campaign on Safer Internet Day

The company is vested in educating people about the best practices to ensure your digital life is secure at all times.

Carlsen Martin

Google India is reiterating the importance of internet safety with a new comprehensive public outreach campaign. The search giant’s new #PehleSafety campaign aims to protect netizens by educating people about best practices and encourage them to take actions for staying safe online.

February 11 is celebrated as Safer Internet Day, and Google’s new campaign emphasises just that. The company is vested in educating people about the best practices to ensure your digital life is secure at all times. The campaign also walks users through specific actions that can be taken to protect their presence online.

Speaking about the search giant’s safety efforts in India, Saikat Mitra, Director - Trust and Safety, Google India, said; “We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security. Over the course of last year, we launched a far-reaching campaign to inform our users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe.”

Close
According to the company, Gmail’s spam and phishing filters block 99.9 percent of all dangerous and suspicious emails before they reach users. On average, Google blocks 100 bad advertisements per second.

Mitra added; “We worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety, and launched powerful, step-by-step tools like the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that help you strengthen your Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year.”

Additionally, Google also launched an internet security campaign along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The new campaign is aimed at reaching out millions of end-users and educating them about best practices to keep your digital profile safe and secure.


First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Google

