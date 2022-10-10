English
    Passenger finds 'yellow paper' inside samosa bought from IRCTC pantry

    The passenger, Aji Kumar, reported the incident on Twitter and soon IRCTC and Railway Ministry's Railway Seva took note of it.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 10, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    Photos of the samosa shared by passenger Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) on Twitter.

    A passenger aboard a Mumbai to Lucknow train found a piece of "yellow paper" inside a samosa that he claims to have bought from the IRCTC pantry. The paper appears to be a portion of a wrapper that got mixed with the dough while the snack was being prepared.

    The passenger, Aji Kumar, reported the incident on Twitter and soon IRCTC and Railway Ministry's Railway Seva took note of it. In the tweet, Kumar said that he noticed the paper only after he had eaten portions of the samosa.

    "It was served by the IRCTC pantry person... I salute IRCTC for the food they serve to passengers," he tweeted in a thread.

    Responding to the tweets, Railway Seva -- an official account set up by the Railway Ministry to help train passengers -- stated that they are looking into the incident.

    Twitter users, however, were not impressed.

    One pointed out that it wasn't a "yellow paper" but a torn gutkha wrapper that Kumar found inside the samosa while another joked that it was the IRCTC's version of a fortune cookie with an Indian twist.

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Railway Ministry #Railway Seva #Samosa
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 01:01 pm
