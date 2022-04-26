English
    Parag Agrawal’s career as Twitter CEO could be over. ‘TCS join karna tha,” say desi Twitter users

    Twitter users are speculating about Parag Agrawal's future with the company after Elon Musk's takeover.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    Parag Agrawal took over as CEO of Twitter in November last year.

    Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, casting doubts on the continued involvement of current CEO Parag Agrawal. According to research firm Equilar, Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company. If that happens, Agrawal could become one of Twitter’s shortest-serving CEOs – he took over from Jack Dorsey less than six months ago.

    The irony of being potentially replaced after such a short spell at the top did not escape Twitter users, who have flooded the microblogging platform with speculation around Agrawal’s future with the company. For the most part, this included jokes and memes. Take a look:

    Parag Agrawal must be feeling like what Parag Agrawal used to feel a couple of months ago,” quipped one Twitter user.


    Others pointed out that his career as CEO could be over before it started in earnest


    Many of the posts focussed on the high expectations of Indian parents and relatives – a running joke among desi Twitter users.



    Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes.

    "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said.

    Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

    (With inputs from Reuters)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Parag Agrawal #Twitter
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 10:42 am
