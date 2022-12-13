Pakistani man gifts bride a donkey during wedding and then this happened | Watch

Groom Azlan Shah gifts bride Warisha a donkey. (Screengrab from video shared by @azlanshahofficial on Instagram)

A man in Pakistan gave his bride a baby donkey as a wedding gift. The gesture captured on camera is now being hailed a cute one because the bride loves donkeys.

Explaining himself in a video on Instagram, the groom Azlan Shah said, "Donkeys are the world's most hard-working and loving animals. I don't care what people say, but I'm an animal lover and the donkey is my spirit animal. I love donkeys."

The bride was also heard saying that she too loves them.

The animal was led into the wedding venue on a leash and was handed over to the bride. The couple now plan to raise the donkey together.

While several internet users lauded the move, there were some who trolled the couple for it, but others soon jumped to their defence.

"Why are the donkey and this couple getting trolled? just because this man decided to gift her a donkey, all you have to do is joke around because he gave her a donkey. If it was a cat or a dog, everyone must have been obsessed with the animal already. Donkeys are the most precious, hardworking and loving animals. We never saw them giving love because they are only treated like shit in Pakistan, they are bullied and are a victim of physical abuse," wrote an Instagram user.

Another wrote, "I'm grateful to you guys for breaking the stereotype of associating donkey with swear words and using them for the sake of carrying goods. It just breaks my heart to see human beings treating donkeys like a machine but not as an animal who should receive immense love and care! Hats off to you guys."