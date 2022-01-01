Over 33,000 condom orders on Blinkit on New Year’s Eve, massive orders placed for snacks too

Blinkit received huge orders for nachos, ice creams and soda on New Year’s Eve. (Image: Facebook)

As Indians celebrated New Year’s Eve on Friday, online delivery platforms received massive orders for snacks, drinks and even condoms.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet that 33,440 condoms were ordered on Blinkit, the online grocery delivery firm earlier known as Grofers. Zomato is an investor in the firm.

Goyal revealed that one customer ordered 80 condoms in one go.

The Zomato founder added that customers in India ordered 1.3 lakh litres of soda, 43,000 cans of aerated drinks, 7,000 packets of nachos, 4,884 jars of dips, 6,712 tubs of ice creams and 28,240 packs of instant popcorn on Blinkit on New Year’s Eve.

As many as 11,943 ice packs were also ordered on the grocery delivery platform. “Hope no one is getting injured, and this is just for drinks,” Goyal added.

Goyal said that the number of orders received on New Year’s Eve alone is what Blinkit usually processes in two weeks.

Blinkit also delivered 10,000 self-test kits for Covid-19, Goyal said. “Party safe, everyone,” he added.

New Year’s celebrations in India and across the world took place in the shadow of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Many decided to celebrate the occasion indoors.

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy received a record number of orders on New Year’s Eve.

As of 7.13 pm om December 31, Zomato was receiving 7,100 orders per minute. Swiggy received over 9,000 orders per minute.

Last New Year’s Eve, Zomato had clocked 4,000 orders per minute, while Swiggy received 5,000.