OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla reveals the last question he asked ChatGPT

Ace Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla has revealed the last question he asked ChatGPT. Khosla was the first venture capitalist to invest in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI when the company switched from a nonprofit to a private enterprise in 2019.

Today, his firm Khosla Ventures is one of the three lead investors in OpenAI, along with Microsoft and the Reid Hoffman Foundation, according to Crunchbase.

California-based Vinod Khosla joined the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 via video conference today. He spoke at length about his investment in OpenAI and the future of artificial intelligence. Before he signed off, he was also asked about the last question he had for ChatGPT.

A smiling Khosla revealed that he uses ChatGPT “a lot” and has asked the AI chatbot for help with some rather niche interests – like gardening.

“I use ChatGPT a lot. I happen to have some very esoteric questions about my gardens, so the last question was based on my gardening habits,” the billionaire businessman revealed. “I love gardening,” he added.

During the course of his conversation, Khosla also said he would not recommend betting on as large a foundational model as OpenAI. “We had bet on OpenAI some years ago when everyone was calling it a 'silly investment'. There will be a new development environment in the US, due to a large language model (LLM) based apps,” he said.