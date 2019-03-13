App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus may be working on wireless earbuds, CEO Pete Lau's post suggests

Oneplus CEO Pete Lau on Weibo explained how removing the headphone jack from its devices has allowed the company to ‘polish’ its wireless earphones.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

OnePlus is expected to release its upcoming flagship device in May this year. Although the company has not confirmed the launch date, its CEO has hinted that the company would release a new pair of wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 7.

Oneplus CEO Pete Lau on Weibo explained how removing the headphone jack from its devices has allowed the company to ‘polish’ its wireless earphones. He stated the removal of the headphone jack has allowed the company to make ‘extreme improvements’ in its audio device lineup. Lau believes that the current offering is ‘very good’, but with further developments, there could be made more refined. This leads to speculations that the company is working on wireless earbuds that could launch with the OnePlus 7.

The ‘Flagship Killer’ company has been following with the trend all these years, and it could even launch a truly wireless earbuds. There are no reports or leaks about the company working on wireless earphones, but Lau’s statement leads to an audio device that could compete directly with Apple AirPods and Galaxy Buds. The CEO has also asked members of the OnePlus community to send suggestions or features that can be included on the next Bullet earbuds.

OnePlus launched wireless earphones called Bullets Wireless last year with the OnePlus 6 for Rs 3,990. The company could get added advantage if it prices the wireless earbuds cheaper than its competition. Currently its competitors — the AirPods and Galaxy Buds— are available for Rs 11,999 and 9,999 respectively. It is expected to be released in May with the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and also have an all-screen approach with a pop-up selfie camera.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #OnePlus #OnePlus Bullets #wireless earbuds #wireless earphones

