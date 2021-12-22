MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

As Omicron surges, Bill Gates says 'we could be entering worst part of the pandemic'

Omicron variant: Bill Gates said he has cancelled most of his holiday plans because of the rising number of Omicron-linked COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Omicron: Bill Gates said the pandemic can be over in 2022 if we take the right steps.

Omicron: Bill Gates said the pandemic can be over in 2022 if we take the right steps.


Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said has cancelled most of his holiday plans because of the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. The billionaire cautioned that the variant will "soon be in every country in the world'.

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans,” Gates tweeted on Tuesday.

Omicron cases are rising rapidly across countries, with the variant becoming the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, the country with the highest number of Covid cases in the world.

“If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022,” Bill Gates said in another tweet in the thread.

“The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you. We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the country was "prepared" to fight it.

In India, the government has asked the state and district authorities to consider imposing containment measures in areas where a surge in COVID-19 positivity rate is reported.

The assessment of Omicron being more contagious than Delta raises concern as the latter is considered to have triggered the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India, between April and June this year.

On December 11, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also noted that there is considerable evidence which suggests Omicron is "spreading significantly faster" than the Delta variant.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bill Gates #Christmas #Covid-19 #Omicron
first published: Dec 22, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.