Ola driver threatens customer's friend: '500 logo ko number dunga'. Viral post

The Ola driver threatened the customer's friend and said he would share the person's number with 500 people. (Representational Photo).

The past few months have witnessed a surge in incidents in which a customer and a cab driver have been involved in a verbal or a physical altercation.

In a recent incident, a Reddit user shared how a Ola driver threatened a customer's friend after he paid using Paytm. The user wrote that the cab driver threatened to share his friend 's number with 500 people.

"I had booked a cab from Ola & the payment was done through Paytm, when we stopped there, the Ola driver asked for my friend’s number as his network was apparently not working well. thinking nothing of it, we gave the number.

He then calls him up & says that there’s no payment received although the money was deducted, and sends a zoomed in screenshot of the money (which was green aka paid). He continued to threaten him that number band karwadega, 500 logo ko bhej dega (I will shut down your number, will send it 500 people) etc. What can or should be done now?" the user wrote.

The user shared the WhatsApp screenshot of the driver's conversation with the friend in which the former threatened the latter and even called the person on WhatsApp.

The screenshot of the conversation between the Ola driver and the customer's friend.

The Reddit post saw a lot of comments, many of whom gave their suggestions on how the person could have handled the situation.

"Pro tip: just turn on dnd in your sim app, should get rid of most of the spam calls if he does decide to sms/call bomb you," one user wrote.

"Contact Ola support and show them these messages. Something similar happened to me in the past, I complained and then received multiple calls from Ola support assuring me nothing would happen," another user wrote.

This is one of many recent worrisome incidents involving a customer and a cab driver.

A Bengaluru man recently shared how an Uber driver threatened him with a car jack which left him stunned.