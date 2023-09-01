Bengaluru Uber driver threatens Activa rider using car jack: 'Feels like a war-zone'

The person wrote on Reddit that the Uber driver later took out a jack from the back of the car, leaving him stunned. (Representational Photo).

An Uber driver in Bengaluru recently used a car jack to threaten a bike rider in the city. In a Reddit post, the victim wrote that the person decided to use the metro from Whitefield, located in the eastern part of Bengaluru, to reach Vijayanagar, in the northern part of the city, instead of using his bike.

"Pains me to write this one; been a localite since inception. Still nothing feels certain in Bangalore roads anymore. Just feels like going warzone every-time I take my bike to ride or my car to ride," the person wrote.

The person added that he went to the metro station in his Activa to get to the metro station at 1:30pm in the afternoon and barring an Uber, there were no other vehicles around.

He then wrote that he heard loud honking from behind which is when he waved to indicate to the Uber driver that he could overtake his vehicle.

"Yesterday I planned to ditch my car to take the metro to Whitefield. The distance from my residence to the metro station in Vijayanagar a mere one-and-a-half km. Took my modest Activa to reach the metro station at 1:30 pm. Afternoon time, not a single vehicle around except for this Uber car that was a good 20 meters away.

"Suddenly I hearing him honking excessively for reasons best known to him .I waved my hand asking him to overtake me and have the complete main road for himself (in fact I moved totally aside so that he can drive the way he wishes to," he wrote.

Shockingly, though, after overtaking the person's vehicle the Uber driver started to abuse the bike rider and later, stopped the car in the middle of the road. The person wrote that the driver later took out a jack from the back of the car, leaving him stunned.

"This person overtakes me and then rolls his window down and starts swearing in our language. To which I said, what's wrong with him. You were 25 meters behind. You have the whole road for yourself and what is the need to act like a jerk. Next thing I know he starts steering the card purposely in front of me.

"I tried evading him and changing the direction he still steers it in front of me multiple times; finally he stops the car horizontally bang in the middle of the road and gets down. At this point, I also switched of my bike and got down calmly.

"He starts with a barrage of insults to begin with and starts threatening to hit me. I could clearly see there were lady passengers in his Uber ; but he still doesn't care. When he threatened to hit me , I again calmly stood my ground and stared at him.

"The next thing I know he opens the dickie (trunk) of his car and grabs a huge jack in his hand. At this point I literally was stunned and did not know how to react. For me I had my laptop bag with me and hence I covered my face with it and pulled myself back of the situation. I took 15 paces back and that made him keep back the jack in the dickie.

"And then I reached out for my phone at this point I was too scared of clicking his pic in fear of another retaliation. Once he was back in his car, I clicked his cars number plate and saved it," the person wrote.

The person then wrote that he spoke to police officials at a nearby station, who asked him to come to the station. The person then gave the police a written complaint after which they began looking for the Uber driver.

With half-an-hour, the police located the man and asked him to come to the station. The driver was made to sit at the station for two hours after which police contemplated filing a case against his name.

Following this, the driver became apologetic. The police left the decision to file a case against his name on the person who had filed the complaint who then told the officials to let the driver go with a stern warning and a written apology letter for his actions.