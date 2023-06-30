OceanGate advertises Titanic trips for 2024 despite submarine tragedy

As per the ads, OceanGate had zeroed in on two separate weeks- June 12-20 and June 21-29- for the expeditions with the fee for each person listed at Rs 2.03 crore.

OceanGate Expedition, the company on whose submarine the Titanic tragedy took place last week, recently put out advertisements for trips to the Titanic wreck site that can be taken in 2024, on their website.

As per the ads, the company had zeroed in on two separate weeks in 2024- June 12-20 and June 21-29- for the expeditions with the fee for each person listed at Rs 2.03 crore. The trip included a submersible drive, private accommodations, expedition gear, all meals on board and all the necessary training.

"Arrive in the seaside city of St. John’s to meet your expedition crew and board the vessel that will take you to the wreck of the RMS Titanic," the first day listing in Newfoundland, in Canada, stated.

"You’ll familiarize yourself with life on a working vessel as we begin the 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site," the listing added.

The company stated that the second day of the expedition will involve the North Atlantic sailing to the dive location, which will be succeeded by the actual mission to the 12,500 feet deep wreck over the next four days aboard the Titan.

"The content expert onboard will point out key features, be they of the wreck itself or the life that calls this corner of the ocean home. Enjoy hours of exploring the wreck and debris field before making the two-hour ascent to the surface," the company stated.

Interestingly, the website also listed 77-year-old Paul-Henri Nargeolet from France as one of the "content experts". But Nargeolet was one of the five men who died last week.

"PH Nargeolet is a renowned Titanic expert, having led six expeditions to the Titanic wreck site and lectured at numerous Titanic exhibitions around the world. He's known as "Titanic’s Greatest Explorer," the website said.