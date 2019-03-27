Nvidia shifts priority from commercial GPUs to AI-technology at GTC 2019

Nvidia is making a major splash in the tech-industry, going far beyond gaming. The tech giant made a couple of significant announcements at their annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose.

Omniverse

This open collaboration software allows game developers and artists to simultaneously operate in a single workflow by pulling together different aspects of a project for live editing and previewing. To put it in plain and straightforward terms, Omniverse operates like Google Docs for real-time 3D graphic design. This would allow a developer and artist working on a project to see live updates of changes in their project. Omniverse supports industry-standard applications like Autodesk Maya, Adobe Photoshop and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

CUDA-X AI

This end-to-end platform that helps users streamline and accelerate data science workflows by combing all Nvidia libraries into one bundle. CUDA-X-AI is engineered to combine dozens of Nvidia GPU-accelerated libraries into a one-stop shop.

Autonomous Vehicles

Toyota is also deepening its relationship with Nvidia as the Japanese auto giant begins to ramp up its autonomous-vehicle development program. A new agreement between the two companies means that now Toyota will use Nvidia’s platform for training deep neural networks, testing, validation and eventual deployment of its vehicles. In plain and simple words, Toyota will utilise Nvidia technology for the entire process to develop its autonomous cars.

Jetson Nano

This $99 devkit is tiny, yet very powerful with 472 GFLOPs of computing on a near credit-card sized frame, that runs on 5 watts of power. Jetson enables the development of millions of new small, low-power AI systems. This small and lightweight PCB opens new worlds of embedded IoT applications for students and developers. Entry-level hobbyists, DIYers and students who want to craft robotic devices will find Jetson’s $99 price-tag pretty affordable.