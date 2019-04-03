App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia launches X71 with punch-hole display, 48MP camera in Taiwan

The Nokia X71 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a punch-hole display

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Nokia has launched the X71 in Taiwan, putting rest to rumours that pegged the device’s name as Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 Plus. HMD Global has decided to expand the X-series to Taiwan which was exclusive to China previously. 

The Nokia X71 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a punch-hole display. It has a metal frame and comes with a 2.5D glass, a power button that doubles as a ‘breathing light’ for notifying missed calls and unread messages, triple camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner below it. The X71 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The PureDisplay has an impressive 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience. 

At the heart of the smartphone lies a 14nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE which is slightly dated as competitors have replaced it with the Snapdragon 675. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The device comes packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and an 18W fast charging support.

For shutterbugs, the smartphone comes with a triple camera unit at the back. The X71’s primary camera is a 48MP f/1.8 Zeiss certified primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP 120 degrees ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The punch-hole on the display embraces a 16MP f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

related news

For connectivity, the phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, USB Type-C and a headphone jack. It runs on stock Android 9.0 and is a part of the Android One program, making it eligible for timely software upgrades directly from Google. The X71 has been priced in Taiwan at TWD 11,900 (approximately Rs 26,600) and would go on sale starting April 30. There is no word on the device being made available to other markets. However, speculations continue that Nokia would soon launch the X71 globally as Nokia 6.2 or 8.1 Plus.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Nokia #Nokia 6.2 #Nokia 8.1 Plus #Nokia X71

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Retractable Roof and Pitch: Santiago Bernabeu Revamp to Begin After Cu ...

Ethiopian 737 Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Control Who Can Add You to a Group: Everything Y ...

How a Waiter Helped Recover Israel's Classified Documents of Weapons D ...

Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on ...

BJP, TMC Fighting a Different Battle in Kolkata Markets, As Poll Merch ...

Less Than 15 Aircraft of Cash-starved Jet Airways Currently Operationa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

People Desperate to Flee Brunei, as the Islamic Nation Introduces Ston ...

PM Modi says Congress manifesto 'Will Deliver' is full of lies

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Triple talaq debate divides women and men in western Uttar Pradesh

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex slips below record high levels, Nifty ho ...

Top stocks that boosted Nifty's record run

Jet Airways shares slump 4% as it grounds more planes

Supreme Court decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, ...

Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir all about Hindu versus Muslim ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

RAW is an objective edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is not jingoistic or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic ...

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.