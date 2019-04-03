Nokia launches X71 with punch-hole display, 48MP camera in Taiwan

Nokia has launched the X71 in Taiwan, putting rest to rumours that pegged the device’s name as Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 Plus. HMD Global has decided to expand the X-series to Taiwan which was exclusive to China previously.

The Nokia X71 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a punch-hole display. It has a metal frame and comes with a 2.5D glass, a power button that doubles as a ‘breathing light’ for notifying missed calls and unread messages, triple camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner below it. The X71 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The PureDisplay has an impressive 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience.

At the heart of the smartphone lies a 14nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE which is slightly dated as competitors have replaced it with the Snapdragon 675. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The device comes packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and an 18W fast charging support.

For shutterbugs, the smartphone comes with a triple camera unit at the back. The X71’s primary camera is a 48MP f/1.8 Zeiss certified primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP 120 degrees ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The punch-hole on the display embraces a 16MP f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.