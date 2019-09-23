App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.2 sale begins today in India: Specifications, price, offers

Nokia 7.2 is part of Google Android One project, which means it would get support for software and security patches for two and three years respectively.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale on September 23 for the first time in India. The smartphone, which was first unveiled earlier this month at the IFA Berlin 2019, launched last week in India. Nokia 7.2 is a part of Google Android One project, which means it would get support for software and security patches for two and three years respectively.

Nokia 7.2 price

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 7.2 in two variants in India. The 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,599 whereas the 6GB+128GB storage option can be bought for Rs 19,599. Both the storage models can be bought in Cyan Green and Charcoal colours via the Nokia India Online Store and Flipkart. Nokia 7.2 is also available across offline retail stores.

Launch offers include 10 percent cashback when purchased via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The cashback offer is valid only till October 31. HMD Global is offering a gift card worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Nokia 7.2 via the Nokia India Online Store.

There are also no-cost EMI and exchange offers worth Rs 2,000 on Flipkart.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inc Full HD+ PureDisplay with a 1080x2340 resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch at the top and supports HDR10.

Nokia 7.2 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and is paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. There is a 3,500mAh battery on the Nokia 7.2.

Cameras at the back include a primary 48MP sensor, 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics combine to deliver stellar camera performance in all lighting scenarios.

For selfies, the 7.2 gets an AI-powered 20MP camera with ZEISS optics inside the notch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Nokia

